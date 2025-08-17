Search
Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

News

Every Monday we check out the latest music that’s got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Betty Who, Will Young, The Hidden Cameras, Tuure Boelius, and Alanis Morrissette teams up with Carly Simon.

Betty Who – Fabulous

Another slice of pop perfection from Betty Who. It’s her third single for 2025 following Sweat and Run!

Speaking about the new tune Betty Who said “Fabulous is, in my opinion, one of my most fun songs to date. After taking myself annoyingly seriously for over a decade, it feels nice to let loose and be silly. This song came out of me attending a very fancy, upscale Hollywood party where I felt totally out of place.

“Everyone was air kissing and telling each other how fabulous they looked and I found myself just sort of…playing pretend. Like Sharpay Evans from High School Musical took over my body and was telling famous actors how much I loved their movie (that I never saw).

“I went to the studio the day after and wrote Fabulous! Reminding everybody, including myself, that sometimes all you can really do is fake it till you make it.”

Will Young – Me Without You

It’s surprising that Will Young has put out a fourth single from his Light It Up album that came out over a year ago. The album is the ninth in Young’s career. He first came to prominence on the British show Pop Idol in 2002.

The Hidden Cameras – Brontosaurus Law

They’ve described their sound as “gay folk church music” and they’re about to release their new album Bronto. It’s their first album in nine years so fans are salivating for the imminent arrival of a whole new album. Joel Gibb, the man behind the Canadian band has been based in Germany in recent years, and the move into a more dance and club music feel draws upon his time in Munich and Berlin.

Tuure Boelius – Hra. Tuomari

Finnish pop star Tuure Boelius has shared a new song, it’s translates as ‘Mr Judge’. The singer turned 24 this year and alongside music he’s also been stepping into reality TV, taking part in the Finnish version of The Amazing Race alongside his sister Saana. Sadly they were the second team to be eliminated.

Alanis Morissette and Carly Simon – Coming Around Again

Alanis Morrissette and Carly Simon have teamed up to re-record Simon’s 1986 hit Coming Around Again. The first time round the song was featured on the film Heartburn, this time round it’s for the film My Mother’s Wedding – the directorial debut of Kristin Scott Thomas.

Listen to all the Fresh Tracks on our Spotify playlist.

News

Calls for singer Gloria Gaynor to turn down Kennedy Center Honor

0
The singer is one of five artists picked by President Trump for the 2025 honors.
History

On This Gay Day | Singer Mika was born in 1983

0
Singer Mika celebrates his birthday today.
Culture

Actor Terence Stamp dies aged 87

0
Stamp played everyone from Superman's nemesis General Zod to transgender elder Bernadette in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.
Culture

Netflix shares first images of new series ‘Boots’

0
The new show is based on Greg Cope White's acclaimed memoir 'The Pink Marine".

