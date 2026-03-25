Former AFL player Leigh ‘Rizza’ Ryswyk shares that he is gay

Former AFL player Leigh ‘Rizza’ Ryswyk has publicly shared that he is gay, making the announcement on Melbourne community radio station JOY 94.9.

Ryswyk shared the personal news on the radio show and podcast GayFL, telling hosts Chris and Brendon that those close to him have known about his sexuality for many years.

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The announcement makes Ryswyk only the second player from the top level of the men’s game to publicly share that they are same‑sex attracted. Former West Coast Eagle Mitch Brown publicly came out as bisexual in 2025.

“There will be people though, if they do listen to this, it will be the first time they know about this. I’m a very private person, so it’s not all over my social media and things like that, and that’s fine,” he said.

“It can be a bit of a shock to some people; they might not know what, but that’s life, right? In the end, the people who are nearest and closest to me know, and that’s what’s most important,” Ryswyk said.

The absence of any players who have been comfortable publicly sharing that they are not heterosexual has often been cited as a sign of ongoing homophobia within the code. While the AFL has rolled out multiple programs to combat discrimination, it has also faced ongoing issues with players and coaches being caught using derogatory gay slurs on the field.

In his interview, Ryswyk shared the reaction he received when he told his parents about his sexuality.

“When you come out to your family it’s always a massive experience. There’s a lot of things going on in your head… it took me a little while before I was comfortable enough to do this, probably a three‑year period to be honest, so there was a lot of the mental side of things going on at the same time,” he said.

“I had the opportunity to sit down with Mum and talk to her about it, and let her know, which was massive. She obviously was crying, I was crying, and she goes, ‘I still love you.’ So for me, that was a wow moment.”

He also said he believed that when the first current player comes out as gay, they will receive an enthusiastic reception.

“I think the AFL, and the community, will wrap their arms around that player,” he said.

“I think the community itself — obviously the queer community, the fan base — I think as a whole they will celebrate that when the time comes.”

Leigh Ryswyk previously played with the Brisbane Lions, but his on‑field AFL career was short‑lived. He made his debut in 2005 in a game against the Fremantle Dockers at Subiaco Oval. An injury prevented him from playing further that season, and he was delisted.

He went on to play in the South Australian league. Between 2006 and 2018, he played 226 games for North Adelaide.