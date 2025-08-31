Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Every Monday we check out the latest music that’s got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Neo, Austra, Kelli Holiday, Self Esteem and Sabrina Carpenter.

Sabrina Carpenter – Tears

With a video channeling the Rocky Horror Show, including a dragged up Colman Domingo, Sabrina Carpenter has a smooth pop ride to offer.

Nemo – God’s a Raver

2024 Eurovision winner Nemo is back with a new slice of bizarre pop. that declare that if there’s a God she’s a raver. The Willy Wokaesque video comes with aliens, nuns, wizards and vogueing.

Self Esteem – The Curse

Rebecca Lucy Taylor was half of indie band Slow Club before launching a solo career under the moniker Self Esteem. Here’s her latest single lifted from her third album A Complicated Woman which came out in April.

Keli Holiday – Dancing 2

Peking Duk’s Adam Hyde also performs solo as Keli Holiday. This track is the first taste of his upcoming second album.

“The video is representative of all the movements we go through around each other before we truly see each other and open up the idea that we could be doing this dance together.” Holiday said of his latest offering.

Austra – Math Equation

Canadian band Austra are gearing up for the release of their fifth album and this is the first taste. Moody vocals, unusual beats, odd blips and bleeps and a killer opening line.

Listen to all the fresh tracks on our Spotify playlist.