Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

News

Every Monday we check out the latest music that’s got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Neo, Austra, Kelli Holiday, Self Esteem and Sabrina Carpenter. 

- Advertisement -

Sabrina Carpenter – Tears

With a video channeling the Rocky Horror Show, including a dragged up Colman Domingo, Sabrina Carpenter has a smooth pop ride to offer.

Nemo – God’s a Raver

2024 Eurovision winner Nemo is back with a new slice of bizarre pop. that declare that if there’s a God she’s a raver. The Willy Wokaesque video comes with aliens, nuns, wizards and vogueing.

Self Esteem – The Curse

Rebecca Lucy Taylor was half of indie band Slow Club before launching a solo career under the moniker Self Esteem. Here’s her latest single lifted from her third album A Complicated Woman which came out in April.

Keli Holiday – Dancing 2

Peking Duk’s Adam Hyde also performs solo as Keli Holiday. This track is the first taste of his upcoming second album.

“The video is representative of all the movements we go through around each other before we truly see each other and open up the idea that we could be doing this dance together.” Holiday said of his latest offering.

Austra – Math Equation

Canadian band Austra are gearing up for the release of their fifth album and this is the first taste. Moody vocals, unusual beats, odd blips and bleeps and a killer opening line.

Listen to all the fresh tracks on our Spotify playlist.

Latest

History

On This Gay Day | In 1999 Senator Brian Greig delivered his first speech

0
It was the first time a senator used their inaugural speech to make a significant statement about being gay,
Culture

Pedro Pascal tipped for Todd Haynes collaboration

0
'De Noche' was originally schedule to film in 2024 with Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role.
Community

Howdy cowboys! All the fun at Perth’s massive Barn Dance celebrations

0
It's one of the biggest nights of the year for the LGBTIQA+ communities.
News

Australia’s Global Fund pledge to spur continued efforts to fight HIV

0
The Australian government has announced $266 million in additional funding.

Newsletter

Don't miss

History

On This Gay Day | In 1999 Senator Brian Greig delivered his first speech

0
It was the first time a senator used their inaugural speech to make a significant statement about being gay,
Culture

Pedro Pascal tipped for Todd Haynes collaboration

0
'De Noche' was originally schedule to film in 2024 with Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role.
Community

Howdy cowboys! All the fun at Perth’s massive Barn Dance celebrations

0
It's one of the biggest nights of the year for the LGBTIQA+ communities.
News

Australia’s Global Fund pledge to spur continued efforts to fight HIV

0
The Australian government has announced $266 million in additional funding.
Local

Youth Commissioner voices concerns over social media ban in relation queer youth

0
The Commissioner questions that approach being taken by the federal government.

On This Gay Day | In 1999 Senator Brian Greig delivered his first speech

OUTinPerth -
It was the first time a senator used their inaugural speech to make a significant statement about being gay,
Read more

Pedro Pascal tipped for Todd Haynes collaboration

OUTinPerth -
'De Noche' was originally schedule to film in 2024 with Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role.
Read more

Howdy cowboys! All the fun at Perth’s massive Barn Dance celebrations

Graeme Watson -
It's one of the biggest nights of the year for the LGBTIQA+ communities.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture