Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Every Monday we check out the latest music that’s got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Lady Gaga, Tame Impala, Faithless, Saint Etienne and Confidence Man, and Ladytron.

- Advertisement -

Lady Gaga – The Dead Dance

Gaga puts out a third single from her Mayhem album that arrived back in March. This tune wasn’t on the original release of the album but it’s been added alongside two others for a recent digital re-release.

The track was recently featured in the series Wednesday which Lady Gaga also appears in. The video is directed by Tim Burton.

Tame Impala – Loser

Tame Impala release the second single from their forthcoming fifth studio album Deadbeat. Perth’s own Kevin Parker is forging new ground moving into dance-rave territory. The music video features musician and actor Joseph David Keery who performs as Djo. He’s best known for his roles in the TV series Stranger Things and Fargo.

Faithless featuring Suli Breaks and Dido – Find a Way

Faithless released Find a Way a year ago, but now there’s a new version with additional vocals from Dido – and it takes the ne to another level.

The band’s eight album Champion Sound has just been released, it’s their first since founding member Maxi Jazz passed away in 2022.

Saint Etienne x Confidence Man – Brand New Me

The British band have just released their farewell album International. For this upbeat track they’ve teamed up with Australia’s Confidence Man.

Ladytron – I Believe in You

Ladytron have a new single, their first new music their 2023 album Time’s Arrow. Music website Stereogum perfectly described lead singer Helen Marnie as sounding “exquisitely bored”.

The track is expected to feature on a yet-to-be-announced forthcoming album which will be the eighth in the band’s career.

Take a listed to all the Fresh Tracks picks on Spotify.