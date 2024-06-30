Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

We’re always on the hunt for great new music and intriguing artists.

In this week’s edition we look at new videos from FIRMINØ, Omar Rudberg, Omar Apollo, Nicky Doll, Chris Housman, Jake Wesley Rogers, Alice Longyu Gao, Robert DeLong and Gavin Turk.

- Advertisement -

There are some country sounds, hyper pop, house sounds in the mix this week.

Jake Wesley Rogers – Loser

Rogers wrote this new track with Justin Tranter, Eren Cannata and producer Mike Sabath. Sabath has previously worked with Lizzo, Meghan Trainor, Selena Gomez and Little Mix. While Tranter has written for Justin Bieber, Britney Spears and Gwen Stefani. The artist got his break in 2012 on America’s Got Talent when he was just 15 years old.

Chris Housman – High Hopes

Country singer Chris Housman has described his inspiration for this new tune.



“In a world where there seems to be a new catastrophic event every day, I had the idea for this song from a level of peace I have personally achieved in life – a place where no amount of bad news today can take away my “High Hopes” for a better tomorrow.” he said.



Omar Rudberg – Talk

The Young Royals star is back to making music and has shared this smooth piece of pop with some impressive choreographer. The video also features Swedish actor and dancer Ruben Karsberg.

Gavin Turek – Off the Wheel

if you listen to this new track from Gavin Turek you can pick out a bunch of samples, including the classic “Ooh – Yeah’ that was in almost every single song in 1990. The sound is actually lifted from Lyn Collins 1972 track Think About It. Turek’s new tune is made for the dance floor.

Alice Longyu Gao – Lesbians

Alice Longyu Gao is a Chinese born performance artist who currently resides in the USA. Xe makes hyper-pop music and Lady Gaga has previously championed xem work. Xe identifies as a panesexual queer person and uses xe, xem and xyr neopronouns.

Nicky Doll – Dream

French drag artist and pop star Nicky Doll has this new track which is catchy as hell. Nicky Doll is the host of Drag Race France, and previous appeared on the twelfth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Omar Apollo – Done with You

This track is lifted from Apollo’s second album God Said No. Omar Apollo is also heading down under in July, but you’ll have to head to Melbourne, Sydney or Brisbane to catch him.

FIRMINØ – Sad End

There’s some epic storytelling in this video. This the second track from FIRMINØ following on from Dancing with the Fear which came out in April. According to their Soundcloud page the artist hails from Brazil.

Robert DeLong – Soft Boy

This tune is from DeLong’s forthcoming album Playlist of Doom. It’ll be the fourth album in DeLong’s career and his first since 2021’s Walk Like Me.