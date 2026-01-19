Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

On Mondays we check out the latest music that’s got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Appleton, Jose Gonzales, Dolly Parton, Natasha Hamilton, The Beaches, Cherry Bomb, Gabby Samone, Kim Gordon and more.

Appleton – Falling Into You

Sisters Nicole and Natalie Appleton were one half of All Saints. They began performing as a duo in 2002 after All Saints broke up, releasing an album and a series of singles. Later their band reformed and plans for a second Appleton album were shelved. Now after a 23 year hiatus they’re back as a duo.

Jose Gonzales – Against the Dying Light

With one of the most beautiful voices in music it’s hard to go past Jose Gonzales. This is the title track form his forthcoming album that’ll come out 27th March.

“Against the Dying of the Light is a song reflecting on humanity in 2025; about accepting who we are and what led us here, since the past can’t be changed. Then about refocusing our attention on the challenges ahead, like pervert incentives and algorithms that aren’t in line with human flourishing. And even though we have enormous opportunities with new technology that can eventually design and copy itself, we don’t have to build it right away if it has the potential to make us obsolete. We can rebel against these replicators, rebel against the dying of the light.” José González said of his new tune.

Natasha Hamilton – Numb

Natasha Hamilton was a member of Atomic Kitten recording three successful albums. Over the years she’s put out a couple of solo singles and announcements of her debut album have come several times. Now she’s back with a new single.

Dolly Parton featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Reba McEntire and Queen Latifah – Light of a Clear Blue Morning

Dolly Parton has a brought a whole bunch of friends together for a country-gospel jam on Light of a Clear Blue Morning. It’s all for a good cause, all the proceeds go to benefit pediatric cancer research at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee.

The song was first featured on Dolly’s 1977 album New Harvest…First Gathering and this re-recording celebrates the tune’s 50th anniversary. It’s the fourth time Parton has recorded the track during her career.

The Beaches – I Ran (So Far Away)

Canadian rock band The Beaches have put out a cover of A Flock of Seagull’s classic 80s tune I Ran. When you think about the one places you can guarantee finding a flock of seagulls is at beaches.



Late last year the band brought out their third album No Hard Feelings, which features tunes including Lesbian of the Year, and Last Party of the Year, which was co-written with G-Flip. If you love this tune check out the version done by local indie rockers Jebediah.

Kim Gordon – Not Today

The former Sonic Youth member is readying her third solo album Play Me, expect it on March 13th. This is one of the most pop and accessible tunes Gordon has recorded.

Gabby Samone – Complicated

Samone was a contestant on last year’s series of American Idol, she was knocked out in the top 8 of the competition. She’s now signed to BMG and arrived with this slice of RnB.

Super-Hi and Luke Spiller – Somebody That I Used to Know

Here’s a recording nobody asked for, Super-Hi team up with Luke Spiller, the lead singer of UK band The Struts, for a cover of the Goyte and Kimbra tune, it was band enough that Doechii sampled it for Anxiety.

Cherry Bomb – Never Be Me (M*therf*cker)

This is a solo project from Mandy Lee the lead vocalist of indie band MisterWives. It’s very very Chapel Roan. MisterWives so far have released four albums.

Deary – Seabird

If you love Sigur Ros or Cocteau Twins you’ll lap this band up. Deary are preparing their debut album Birding and it’ll be coming out on the Bella Union label. The three piece dream-pop band from London comprises Ben Easton on guitar, Dottie Cockram on vocals and guitar, and Harry Catchpole behind the drums.

Check out all the Fresh Tracks on our Spotify playlist.