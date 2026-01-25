Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Culture

On Mondays we check out the latest music that’s got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from The New Pornographers, Chet Faker, Louis Tomlinson, Deion Gill, Harry Styles, Jessie Ware, and Holly Humberstone.

- Advertisement -

Harry Styles – Aperture

Harry Styles enters a new era with the first single of his upcoming fourth solo album. The new album Kiss Me All The Time. Disco, Occasionally will arrive 6th March.

It’s much more electronic and moody that his previous work, and Styles has said Madonna’s Confessions on a Dance Floor has been a big influence.

Jessie Ware – I Could Get Used To This

Jessie Ware returns with her first new music since the release of her fifth album That! Feels Good which came out in 2023. In the video she’s depicted as the goddess Juno.

The New Pornographers – Votive

From the album The Former Site Of, which will be out March 27, 2026, The New Pornographers’ return with Votive. The Canadian band comprising A.C. Newman, Kathryn Calder, Neko Case, John Collins and Todd Fancey is bringing out their tenth album.

Louis Tomlinson – Imposter

The former One Direction member’s new album How Did I Get Here? I arrived on Friday, and from it is this new track Imposter. Tomlinson got onboard Nova’s The Jermaine Plane over the weekend chatting to Jermaine D’Vauz about his new record.

Deion Gill – Sweat

Sweat is a really popular title for tunes, following on from Betty Who and Melanie C having tracks called Sweat last year, comes this new indie rock offering from Deion Gill. Gill is an accomplished songwriter who has written for a wide variety of artists.

Chet Faker – Over You

Aussie artist Chet Faker has a new album A Love For Strangers, arriving on 13th February. This is the fifth single to be shared from the upcoming record following Far Side of the Moon, Inefficient Love, This Time For Real and Can You Swim.

Holly Humberstone – To Love Somebody

No it’s not a cover of a Bee Gee’s classic. British singer Holly Humberstone shares a tune from her forthcoming album Cruel World which is out on 10th April. It’s quite Swiftesque in sound and comes with a video that draws on a gothic horror and romance vibe.

Check out our Fresh Tracks playlist on Spotify.

Latest

News

Ben Bjarnesen among the many names in the Australia Day Honours

0
He's just one of 949 Australians included in the Australia Day Honours list.
News

Astronaut Katherine Bennell-Pegg named Australian of the Year

0
The South Australian used her acceptance speech to give to promote studying STEM subjects and taking a bigger view of the world.
Community

Albanese government completes election commitment to support LGBTIQA+ media

0
OUTinPerth is one of three news outlets to revied the government funding.
News

Trump administration prepares to deport two Iranian men, despite claims they may be killed

0
Two Iranian gay men are set to be deported back to Iran, a country which has the death penalty for homosexual activity.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Ben Bjarnesen among the many names in the Australia Day Honours

0
He's just one of 949 Australians included in the Australia Day Honours list.
News

Astronaut Katherine Bennell-Pegg named Australian of the Year

0
The South Australian used her acceptance speech to give to promote studying STEM subjects and taking a bigger view of the world.
Community

Albanese government completes election commitment to support LGBTIQA+ media

0
OUTinPerth is one of three news outlets to revied the government funding.
News

Trump administration prepares to deport two Iranian men, despite claims they may be killed

0
Two Iranian gay men are set to be deported back to Iran, a country which has the death penalty for homosexual activity.
Culture

A new charity album will help children affected by war and conflict

0
HELP (2) features top artists who have headed into the studio to make the new record.

Ben Bjarnesen among the many names in the Australia Day Honours

Graeme Watson -
He's just one of 949 Australians included in the Australia Day Honours list.
Read more

Astronaut Katherine Bennell-Pegg named Australian of the Year

OUTinPerth -
The South Australian used her acceptance speech to give to promote studying STEM subjects and taking a bigger view of the world.
Read more

Albanese government completes election commitment to support LGBTIQA+ media

OUTinPerth -
OUTinPerth is one of three news outlets to revied the government funding.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture