Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

On Mondays we check out the latest music that’s got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from The New Pornographers, Chet Faker, Louis Tomlinson, Deion Gill, Harry Styles, Jessie Ware, and Holly Humberstone.

- Advertisement -

Harry Styles – Aperture

Harry Styles enters a new era with the first single of his upcoming fourth solo album. The new album Kiss Me All The Time. Disco, Occasionally will arrive 6th March.



It’s much more electronic and moody that his previous work, and Styles has said Madonna’s Confessions on a Dance Floor has been a big influence.

Jessie Ware – I Could Get Used To This

Jessie Ware returns with her first new music since the release of her fifth album That! Feels Good which came out in 2023. In the video she’s depicted as the goddess Juno.

The New Pornographers – Votive

From the album The Former Site Of, which will be out March 27, 2026, The New Pornographers’ return with Votive. The Canadian band comprising A.C. Newman, Kathryn Calder, Neko Case, John Collins and Todd Fancey is bringing out their tenth album.

Louis Tomlinson – Imposter

The former One Direction member’s new album How Did I Get Here? I arrived on Friday, and from it is this new track Imposter. Tomlinson got onboard Nova’s The Jermaine Plane over the weekend chatting to Jermaine D’Vauz about his new record.

Deion Gill – Sweat

Sweat is a really popular title for tunes, following on from Betty Who and Melanie C having tracks called Sweat last year, comes this new indie rock offering from Deion Gill. Gill is an accomplished songwriter who has written for a wide variety of artists.

Chet Faker – Over You

Aussie artist Chet Faker has a new album A Love For Strangers, arriving on 13th February. This is the fifth single to be shared from the upcoming record following Far Side of the Moon, Inefficient Love, This Time For Real and Can You Swim.

Holly Humberstone – To Love Somebody

No it’s not a cover of a Bee Gee’s classic. British singer Holly Humberstone shares a tune from her forthcoming album Cruel World which is out on 10th April. It’s quite Swiftesque in sound and comes with a video that draws on a gothic horror and romance vibe.

Check out our Fresh Tracks playlist on Spotify.