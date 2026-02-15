Search
Fresh Tracks |  The latest tunes worth checking out

News

On Mondays we check out the latest music that’s got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Pash, Damon Albarn, Grian Chattem, Kae Tempest, Belvedere Kane, Spilata, Lola Young and Muna.

Muna – Dancing On The Wall

Trio Muna are back with a new tune from their forthcoming fourth album. The album of the same name will be arriving on 8th May.

Pash – Ricochet

Adelaide band Pash just played at the Laneway Festival and this is their latest offering. The band have described this track as showing their “sexier” side.

Pash comprises best mates Jett, Orlando, Nic and Daniel, who came together in 2023 to form the band. The band are heading off on an Australian tour through to April but have no WA dates on their schedule.

Damon Albarn, Grian Chatten and Kae Tempest – Flags

This is the second song to be realised from the upcoming chiirty album for Warchild. Help 2 is a sequel to an acclaimed collaborative album that came out in the 90s. A wide variety of artists headed into the legendary Abbey Road Studios over a week to create songs with producer James Flood.

Belvedere Kane with Dead of Alive – Legends (Forever Young)

Belvedere Kane was a mid-90s music project from writer and producer Barry Stone. When the first single failed to chart the project was shelved, now three decades later the full album that had been recorded has been released alongside this new track with Dead or Alive. Stone worked with the band on their sixth album. Stone got his start under Stock Aitken and Waterman at the PWL Studios, and then went on to be half of production duo Jewels and Stone. He’s crafted hits for Steps, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Jessie Ware, Little Mix and Olly Murs.

Spilata – The C**tiest

Jazz artist Spilata makes a splash with a provocative song. Spilata is vocalist and songwriter Charles Turner and he’s played shows around the globe.

Lola Young – Post Sex Clarity

Lola Young has shared a sixth single from her I’m Only F**king Myself album that came out last September. The singer has recently announced her first live shows since collapsing on stage late last year and cancelled her world tour. Young will be performing an intimate show in London in March at the London Palladium.

Head to Spotify to hear all the songs featured in this weekly column.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

