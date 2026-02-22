Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

On Mondays we check out the latest music that’s got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Bebe Rexha, Kim Gordon, Shorehaven, Jessie Ware, and Pattie Gonia teams up with Imogen Heap.

Bebe Rexha – I Like You Better Than Me

Bebe Rexha has shared the first song from upcoming new album Dirty Blonde out on 12th June. The singer recently gave a preview of every tune on her new record.

Kim Gordon – Dirty Tech

This is the second single from the Sonic Youth member’s upcoming third album. The new record Play Me will arrive on 13th March.

Shorehaven – Oh, Baby!

Local Perth band have a new offering with Oh, Baby! and the video pays homage to a classic clip form Queen. The song also marks a change in sound for the local fourpiece who have worked with producer Matthew Templeman on their new record.



“We really focused on not taking ourselves too seriously with this song, really leaning into the cliches [of pop rock and emo] and allowing the vision to develop with Matt’s guidance”. the band’s vocalist Hannah Gill explained.

Jessie Ware – Ride

For the second single from her upcoming album Superbloom Jessie Ware goes all cowboy song meets Madonna’s Vogue. This song has really divided fans with some totally loving it, and others describing it as a cringeworthy offering. The song is built around a sample of the Ennio Morricone’s theme to the film The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly.

Pattie Gonia and Imogen Heap – Have You Considered?

Drag performer Pattie Gonia has a long history and LGBTIQA+ and environmental activism, and now they’ve teamed up with Imogen Heap for a new project that asks people to think about their environment.

Check out our Spotify playlist for all the Fresh Tracks from this column.