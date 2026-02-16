Get a sample of the entire upcoming Bebe Rexha album in four minutes

Bebe Rexha will release her new album Dirty Blonde on 12th June, but fans have been given a preview of the new record via a ‘supercut’ curated by Diplo.

Back in the 80s we’d have called this a mega-mix when all the songs are smashed up together. In just four minutes Diplo flips through the 13 tunes that’ll be on the new album.

Rexha says the album is a moment of creative freedom for her.

“This next chapter is about creative freedom — trusting my instincts, trusting my voice, and finally doing things the way I’ve always wanted to. I’ve learned a lot, I’ve lived a lot, and I’m fully tuned into myself now.” she said of the upcoming release.

“Following my gut has been one of the best decisions I’ve made in my career. This era is fearless, loud, and unapologetic — no filters, no limits. Dirty Blonde is me owning exactly who I am.”

Sharing the entire album in a supercut is what Rexha says fans are looking for now, with short attention spans and busy lives.

The singer has also shared a lyric video for the track I Like You Better Than Me.

For her new album Rexha will be releasing it as a visual album with as video created for every single track on the album.

The album will be the fourth of Rexha’s career following on from Expectations (2018), Better Mistakes (2021) and Bebe (2023).

The tracks on the new record will be Cike Cike, $hit, Tokyo, Hysteria, New Religion, Time, I Like You Better Than Me, Nobody’s There, The Way I Want You, Drinks and a Little Love, Nightfalls, One Day and Sad Girls.

Listeners who known their dance classics might have picked up in the super-cut that New Religion heavily samples the Faithless classic Insomnia.