Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

We’re always on the hunt for great new music and intriguing artists.

In this week’s edition we look at new music featuring Kylie Minogue, Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo, Orville Peck and Beck, Aiello, Felix Jaehn, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and Marc Almond.

Collaborations abound this week with duos and trios between many well-known artists.

Kylie Minogue with Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo – My Oh My

Three huge singers have teams up for this new track written by Norwegian Ina Christine Wroldsen who was one of the writers of Minogue’s mega-hit Padam Padam. This is Kylie third collaboration following work with Sia and Orville Peck.

The three singers appeared together at Kylie’s concert in London over the weekend to perform the song.

AIELLO – Talete

Hailing from Italy Aiello has previously released three albums of material, but this is a fresh new single. The video has some impressive choreography, but also makes us think of a Just Jeans commercial from the 1990s.

Orville Peck & Beck

Orville Peck has released another tune from his collaboration album, this time round he’s teamed up with indie legend Beck. Yes, it’s Peck and Beck.

Sometimes it feels like there’s two version of Beck, one who makes funky indie tunes like Beercan, Loser and Where It’s At, the other makes melancholy sundrenched folk albums – we love them both. This track is definitely in the first category – it’s funky. Fun fact – back in 1997 Beck headlined the Mudslinger concert at Murdoch University.

Marc Almond – I’m Not Anymore

British singer Marc Almond has just put out his new album and this is the title track form the new record. One of the highlights of the album is a cover I Talk to the Wind a song originally recorded by King Crimson in 1969.

Felix Jaehn featuring Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Ready for Your Love

German DJ Felix Jaehn has tapped Sophie Ellis-Bextor for vocal duties on their new single. Last year Jaehn shared that they are pansexual and non-binary. They previously had chart success with their remix of Cheerleader by Jamaican singer Omi, and back in 2015 they toppped the charts with their cover of the Rufus and Chaka Khan tune Aint Nobody.

