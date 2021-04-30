Friends Forever! RTRFM 92.1 launch Radio Love Month

Throughout May, Perth community radio station RTRFM 92.1 is asking its listeners and community to show their love and make a donation to the station during Radio Love Month.

RTRFM 92.1 is a not-for-profit community radio station, bringing you live, unscripted, unprogrammed radio 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They are here for you, because of you.

During the month of May, RTRFM is celebrating Radio Love Month and is calling on its listeners to donate what they can to the station so that they can keep bringing you The Sound Alternative for many years to come.

In 2021, the theme for Radio Love Month is “Friends Forever”, encompassing how the station’s listeners and subscribers are more than just a number. They are their mates. In kind, RTRFM’s presenters are your friends down the airwaves and are here for you just as you are here for RTRFM. Just as friends support each other, RTRFM’s listeners have sustained the station for many years, and to bring you RTRFM for many more to come the station is asking its community to donate what they can during Radio Love Month.

As they say, we get by with a little help from our friends.

RTRFM have also teamed up with local businesses in Perth to collaborate on some special items for Radio Love Month. When you purchase these special items, the businesses will donate $1 from each sale back to the station.

RTRFM 92.1 has been the home of local WA music, arts and culture for 44 years, promoting, fostering and growing local and independent artists, musicians, performers and businesses around Perth.

RTRFM does not receive government funding for our operations. Instead, the station is supported by its generous and loyal listeners, subscribers and donors. This is community-funded radio and we need you to ensure its long, brilliant and vibrant future.

Head to the RTRFM website to make your donation.

Source: Media release

Declaration: The OUTinPerth team are volunteers at RTRFM 92.1 and the All Things Queer program.

