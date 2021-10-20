Fringe World Festival release first round of shows for 2022

Western Australia will be brimming with entertainment this summer thanks to Fringe World Festival 2022 and the good news is that early release tickets have just gone on sale!

Early release shows give a sneak peek at what’s on offer at the 2022 Festival, and ARTRAGE CEO Sharon Burgess said that the Fringe will give Western Australians a big reason to live it up this summer.

“We are incredibly lucky to experience live performance in Perth and the best time of year is not far off because FRINGE WORLD is returning to showcase the work of talented artists to the WA community.” Burgess said.

“What this year’s range of early release events tells us is that the 2022 Festival is going to be a big joy for all to enjoy – with 204 early release shows on sale, doubling the release from last year.”

You can expect to be wowed at Perth’s favourite Fringe playground, The Pleasure Garden, where there’s a show for every sort of festival fan. Give into temptation with returners Briefs! and their new event Bite Club, experience Australian physical theatre for children and families in A Bee Story, and let the internationally acclaimed Dummies Corp take you back to the bygone days with The Dumtectives.

At the historic art-deco Hub in East Perth, Girls School, DIVAS present the ultimate variety show, The Drag Revue: Fierce and Fabulous, alongside In the Arms of Morpheus, ARC Circus’s newest work performed by Robbie Curtis, and ONSEN, designed to transport you the steamy hot spring baths of Japan.

The city centre sees Perth’s cabaret sweetheart, Cece Desist return with her live showband to premiere Cece Desist’s Extraordinary Cabaret at Connections Nightclub, Fringe World award-winners, Kohesia Ensemble and Friends perform at The Ellington Jazz Club, and LENNOX: Legend in My Living Room rocks His Majesty’s Theatre. At The Rechabite catch comedy and circus including Circus After Dark and the return of Rouge.

There are also a range of independent venues stretching across 14 suburbs in the Metropolitan area, with The Velvet Playboys Orchestra headlining the party at Fremantle’s Freo.Social with The Big Sound from New Orleans to Las Vegas featuring Adam Hall.

Start your year off right with the Fringe World Festival 2022, running from 14 January to 13 February. If you’re going to plan anything for next year, make sure it’s a trip to Fringe World and snap up as many early release tickets as you can handle!

Fringe World Friends get unique access to early release tickets from 20 October, general public from 27 October and the program launch is 10 November.

Browse the early release shows now at fringeworld.com.au or download the Fringe World app.

Source: Media release, image: Naomi Reed

