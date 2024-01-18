Fringe World is ready to deliver four weeks of fun across Perth

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Perth’s annual celebration of fun, Fringe World, will begin tonight bringing four weeks of entertainment to audiences across the city.

The festival has kicked off its 2024 program in full force, with January ticket sales reaching an all-time high, surpassing both 2023 and pre-pandemic levels.

Jo Thomas, the new CEO of Artrage, expressed her excitement for the upcoming festival, saying there was a mountain of diversity on offer this year.

“Fringe World is a turbo-charged Festival specifically created for Perth. The diversity of options at the festival is truly remarkable. From captivating shows for the kids to sophisticated performances that cater to a range of tastes, the festival offers an escape from the ordinary and a chance for all to revel and play in the unique Fringey vibe.”

The party began on Thursday night with the festival’s official opening where VIP guests were treated to an uplifting performance from Groove Terminator and the Soweto Gospel Choir. There show The History of House will be playing at The Rechabite and is sure to be one of the festival’s highlights.

This program for 2024 is filled to the brim with over 550 unique events set to take the stage across 106 venues over the next 31 days. The festival includes many pop-up venues including The Pleasure Garden in Russell Square, and Fantasia, which sees the Perth Town Hall transformed into a cabaret soiree.

L’Euro Grande, a warehouse transformation that seats over 800 people will welcome the return of ‘the big shows.’ with Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett, Hans Disco Spektakular, Briefs: Dirty Laundry and the 360 ALLSTARS all set to deliver performances.

Premier Roger Cook said Fringe World had been a key element in the transformation of Perth over the last decade.

The premier said the introduction of small bars to the city had been a major development, but the arrival of the Fringe World festival had been a “game changer”.

“It was the magic that our city needed, the vibrancy, the atmosphere and participation outside the bricks and mortar offerings. The beauty of that was the participation of people that don’t traditionally come into the city.

“It’s a brilliant festival. I love it.” the premier said.

The premier listed a wide range of building developments currently underway around the city and noted that cultural events were essential to the city’s vibrancy.

“We should be incredibly proud and optimistic of the future for Perth and our city.” Roger Cook said. “Everything we do is about making Perth, a city for people vibrant, dynamic, and full of life for both locals and tourists alike, and fringe is a key part of that vision.”

Later in the proceedings the premier officially opened the festival by taking part in a Welcome to Country and traditional smoking ceremony. Asked to ring a bell to commence the four weeks of fun the premier showed off his own ad-lib skills when the bell fell apart in his hands.

Head to Fringe World to snap up tickets to all the shows and check out our pics from the official opening.

Graeme Watson

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.