Fringe World to take over William St for Sunday Funday

The bunting will be up and pink astroturf will be down when Northbridge transforms into a big pink wonderland on the afternoon of Sunday January 16 for the inaugural Fringe World Sunday Funday.

Three performance spaces will showcase samplers and snippets of Fringe World 2022 shows, giving a taste-tester of the comedy, circus, dance and cabaret shows on offer during the month long festival.

Alfresco dining and cool, shady spots to sit and enjoy the atmosphere will be in plentiful supply so that you can grab a takeaway from one of the many Northbridge restaurants and bars in the area.

There will also be roaming artists and performers delighting all who come down for an afternoon of Fringe fun.

3,000 sqm of pink astro turf will be laid on the road stretching between Roe and Francis St in Northbridge for the Funday, which will start from 1.00pm and continue until 7.00pm.

Artrage CEO Sharon Burgess said that Sunday Funday would be a special new treat for Perth audiences.

“The Funday will be a free-flowing entertainment playground, packed with enough pleasures to suit everyone who joins us. It’s free to attend, and guests will have ample space to enjoy refreshments from our local Northbridge traders, watch roaming free entertainment and check out some show samplers at the various performance stages,” Burgess said.

“If you like the sample on offer, then jump on to our easy Fringe World app or head to the box office in the Culture Centre to snap up your tickets and see the full show.”

Funday performers include Fringe favourites Don’t Mess With the Dummies, bringing their outlandish circus filled extravaganza to Perth, queen of kitsch cabaret Lucinda Panties with her award-winning Jamboree show, and kids of all ages will be enthralled by real-life superhero Basketball Man as he spins, dribbles, juggles, and performs stunts in his crime-fighting, family-friendly circus show. More acts to be announced soon.

After the Funday, you can check out a show at one of the many Fringe World venues that will be open around the city.

Fringe World kicks off on 14 January and runs over four weeks until 13 February, packed with an incredible array of cabaret, comedy, circus, theatre and music performances, with a dash of film and visual art exhibitions thrown in for good measure.

