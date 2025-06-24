From pop star to podcasts: Kim Hart chats about her remarkable career

In 1980 Kim Hart was introduced to thousands of Australian teenagers and music lovers when she appeared on Countdown singing her disco tinged hit Love at First Night.

Hart’s career had begun in her native New Zealand where her self-titled debut album was released, but it was after she moved to Australia and released the catchy and memorable Love at First Night that things really took off.



The track hit the Australian Top 10, and its one of those tunes that lives on forever, often heard early in the evening out on the terrace at Connections Nightclub, a lost slice of disco goodness.

Today Hart is back in the spotlight as the host of the popular podcast Conviction – The Craig Goozee Story. She caught up with OUTinPerth to chat about her career journey from pop music to podcasts.

As Kim Hart joins us on a video call to chat about her long career and recent foray into podcasts she’s instantly recognisable. She’s just raced in from a morning trip to the gym and apologises for being a few minutes behind schedule.

Despite it being an amazing 45 years since Kim Hart was strutting the stage on Countdown, she’s still the same, filling the screen with a huge smile and eager to chat about her latest work.

I share that I have very clear memories of her Countdown appearances, back when tuning in to hear the latest music on a Sunday night was a family ritual.

Sadly as a kid growing up in South Hedland in the 1980s the only place you could buy music was the local Coles supermarket and they only stocked albums, not singles. Owning a copy of Love At First Night would come later after years of searching through second-hand record shops.

“I just recently got my 45 the single, as it was then, just off Ebay.” Hart shares. “I actually got a couple of copies from my kids. I said, ‘Here, take that for nostalgia.'”

The song has popped up on compilation albums over the years, notably on the Disco Discharge: Disco Ladies collection alongside tracks by Stacey Latitsaw, Fern Kinney, Sylvia Love, The Ritchie Family and others. In the world of streaming services all of Hart’s recordings are now easily available to a new generation of fans.

Appearing on Countdown was a huge moment in Hart’s career, a memory she cherishes.

“God, it was fantastic. I mean, I think it was only 18 or 19, so it’s just like I was gob smacked really, it was quite a big thing for me, coming from a little town and in Auckland. And here I am with Countdown,

“It was fantastic. And then I got to host it as well, which was awesome. I think I got a bit tongue tied there, but anyway, I got through.”

Hosting Countdown saw Kim introducing the big bands of the day including ELO, Flash and the Pan, The Angels, The Monitors, Graham Bonnet and Rainbow and Major Matchbox.

Like many artists challenges with record companies and contracts brought an end to her recording career, but she continued on playing live supporting big artists on tour, and appearing regularly on our television screens.

“After my whole recording career, I put the full stop on it and just decided that that was that was finished.” Hart shares. “I continued with singing, and I’ve worked with bands. I supported the Commodores. I supported Elton John.”

“So I’ve still been singing. I work a lot. I’ve got a couple of bands that I work with.”

Countdown might of been one of Hart’s first outings as compare, but she’s built up her presenting skills over the years and today hosts the popular podcast Conviction: The Craig Goozee Story.

The multi-faceted podcasts covers Goozee’s experiences as a police intelligence officer, and the challenges he faced balancing his highly secretive work alongside family life. While working on one of his biggest undercover operations his family suffered a huge blow, his nine-year-old daughter Jessica was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Craig Goozee found himself fighting two huge battles, one about police corruption, and the other his daughters fight for life. To raise money for research into children’s cancer he began participating in a series of ultra-marathons. The unique podcast covers all three pillars of his life.

Hart is the series narrator and interviewer guiding listeners through the stories.

“I think of it like a triangle.” Hart says of the challenging story. “Craig’s from up here in the northern beaches, where I live in Sydney, he has a beautiful family, and basically it’s the story of resilience. It’s the story of tragedy, and it’s the story of physical challenges as well.

Hart also says she loves that the story showcases Australia, which has now been her home for many decades.

“Craig is able to show our country, the beautiful, vast, country that we are.” she comments.

The title Conviction is apt, as its a tale about gaining convictions as a police officer, but also refers to the strength of character that Goozee has shown in all the different areas of his life, as a police officer, a father and a huge fundraiser for charities.

Although making pop music is in Hart’s past she still hears her music popping up all the time.

“I’m always on at the supermarket.” she proclaims, sharing that her daughter recently called her to share that she was shopping at Woolworths while Love at First Night was blasting through the speakers.

Add Conviction: The Craig Goozee Story to your podcast list.