Funding available through WA Government’s Regional Events Scheme

Lifestyle

Applications are now open for the Cook Government’s 2026-27 regional events support program.

A total funding pool of up to $1 million is available to support events across the state, propping up smaller and developing regional events.

The support is intended to help attract new visitors, encourage regional dispersal and stimulate local economies.

Event holders have until 19 September 2025 to apply for funding of between $5,000 and $40,000 for events held in regional WA between 1 July 2026 and 30 June 2027.

This funding includes $150,000 dedicated to the Regional Aboriginal Events Scheme (RAES) to support events that showcase and celebrate Aboriginal activities and experiences.

Regional Development Minister Stephen Dawson

Regional Development Minister Stephen Dawson says the Regional Events Scheme has supported a wide variety of wonderful and unique events over the years.

“From food festivals to celebrations of Indigenous culture, these events showcase the best of what regional WA has to offer.

“This is an example of how the Cook Government continues to invest in creating jobs and opportunities that strengthen our regional communities.”

Applications are open until Friday, 19 September. To apply, head to tourism.wa.gov.au

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

