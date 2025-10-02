Funding available to support young people in Western Australia

The WA government is inviting local governments and community service organisations to apply for grant funding to support projects that engage young Western Australians.



Grants of up to $5,000 are available for short-term, one-off activities or initiatives and grants of up to $10,000 are available for longer-term, strategic initiatives that involve the community.



The Youth Engagement Grants Program supports initiatives that help young people aged 10 to 25 to develop life skills, upskill to achieve their goals or encourage active participation in community life. The funding will support activities and projects for 2026 with a strong focus on regional and remote areas.

Youth Minister Hannah Beazley.

Youth Minister Hannah Beazley said the grants would assist young people to reach their full potential.

- Advertisement -

“The Cook Government is committed to supporting young people to achieve their goals and reach their potential.



“Each year the Youth Engagement Grants Program supports some fantastic initiatives to engage young people right across Western Australia.



“We’re calling on local governments and community service organisations to apply for a share of grant funding to support projects that actively engage young people in their local communities.” Minister Beazley said.



The 2026 program is particularly focused on projects that establish or support Youth Advisory Councils, a key deliverable under the WA Youth Action Plan 2024-2027: Koorlangka Bidi.



In 2025, the State Government awarded nearly $220,000 through the grants program to 30 community organisations and local governments to support activities held throughout the year.

Applications for the Youth Engagement Grants Program open today and close on Monday, 17 November 2025. Find out more.