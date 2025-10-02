Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Funding available to support young people in Western Australia

Community

The WA government is inviting local governments and community service organisations to apply for grant funding to support projects that engage young Western Australians.

Grants of up to $5,000 are available for short-term, one-off activities or initiatives and grants of up to $10,000 are available for longer-term, strategic initiatives that involve the community.

The Youth Engagement Grants Program supports initiatives that help young people aged 10 to 25 to develop life skills, upskill to achieve their goals or encourage active participation in community life. The funding will support activities and projects for 2026 with a strong focus on regional and remote areas.

Youth Minister Hannah Beazley.

Youth Minister Hannah Beazley said the grants would assist young people to reach their full potential.

- Advertisement -

“The Cook Government is committed to supporting young people to achieve their goals and reach their potential.

“Each year the Youth Engagement Grants Program supports some fantastic initiatives to engage young people right across Western Australia.

“We’re calling on local governments and community service organisations to apply for a share of grant funding to support projects that actively engage young people in their local communities.” Minister Beazley said.

The 2026 program is particularly focused on projects that establish or support Youth Advisory Councils, a key deliverable under the WA Youth Action Plan 2024-2027: Koorlangka Bidi.

In 2025, the State Government awarded nearly $220,000 through the grants program to 30 community organisations and local governments to support activities held throughout the year.

Applications for the Youth Engagement Grants Program open today and close on Monday, 17 November 2025. Find out more.

Latest

Lifestyle

Screening Saves Lives: Michelle’s courage saved her life

0
Michelle shares her journey with cancer and highlights the importance of regular screening.
Culture

Composer Ludovico Einaudi returns to Australia and New Zealand in 2026

0
The composer will play two shows in Fremantle in February 2026.
Culture

Bibliophile |Gus and the Burning Stone by Troy Hunter

0
Troy Hunter continues the adventures of teen sleuth Gus in his latest YA novel.
News

Slovakia legislates on gender and bans same-sex adoption

0
The country's Prime Minister has previous said he was inspired by Donald Trump to push through the laws.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lifestyle

Screening Saves Lives: Michelle’s courage saved her life

0
Michelle shares her journey with cancer and highlights the importance of regular screening.
Culture

Composer Ludovico Einaudi returns to Australia and New Zealand in 2026

0
The composer will play two shows in Fremantle in February 2026.
Culture

Bibliophile |Gus and the Burning Stone by Troy Hunter

0
Troy Hunter continues the adventures of teen sleuth Gus in his latest YA novel.
News

Slovakia legislates on gender and bans same-sex adoption

0
The country's Prime Minister has previous said he was inspired by Donald Trump to push through the laws.
Culture

Nurse Blake is heading back to Australia for a national tour

0
The comedian will be in Perth on 18th February 2026 for a show at the Astor Theatre.

Screening Saves Lives: Michelle’s courage saved her life

Graeme Watson -
Michelle shares her journey with cancer and highlights the importance of regular screening.
Read more

Composer Ludovico Einaudi returns to Australia and New Zealand in 2026

OUTinPerth -
The composer will play two shows in Fremantle in February 2026.
Read more

Bibliophile |Gus and the Burning Stone by Troy Hunter

OUTinPerth -
Troy Hunter continues the adventures of teen sleuth Gus in his latest YA novel.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture