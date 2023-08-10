Fuzz Ali’s new podcast explores identity and the complexities of life

Faraz ‘Fuzz’ Ali first came to prominence on the television show My Kitchen Rules immediately attracting a niche following with his colourful presence, unique style and outgoing voice and personality.

Ali notes that prior to this he already had an impressive resume as a leading creative director, seasoned television presenter, writer and stylist. He’s also a fabulous fashionista, queer, BIPOC man who has lived and worked between Australia and Fiji since birth, and even more so since graduating from Sydney University.

His latest project is a new 10-episode podcast called Life With Fuzz. Each week he is joined by a guest, and they explore life experiences and intersectionality.

“I have lived all my life existing in a space of “in-between”. Physically in between countries; in between the culture of my birth and its particular expectations, and as a queer man who may never meet those expectations. In between expectations – my communities and my own. In between being born in Sydney, Australia, and raised in Suva, Fiji.

“These examples of my in-between-ness have given me a particular perspective on what it means to be human, but as a BIPOC queer man, I have often had to endure conversations about my identity happening around me, without being given a seat at the table.” Ali said of the project.

He describes the series as one about connection and human stories.

“The story of humanity is a story of connection, of sharing thoughts, of having disagreements, but all with the goal of confirming to our own humanity. In a world where conversations about queerness, gender identity and inclusion, BIPOC experiences and life outcomes, seem to be at the forefront.

“To make sense of it all and to broaden my own understanding – keeping in mind that I exist in between all these conversations – I sat down with some pretty cool people to verbally journal who we are as a people, based on our own embodied histories, and the role we all play in reactions and involvement to these important matters.” Ali said.

“It’s not an exaggeration to assert that how we handle this will determine our legacy as a generation. Hopefully, by sharing these stories through ‘Life with Fuzz’, we will have one more resource – an anthology of stories, thought, and hope”.

The latest episode of the series has just been released and the guest is Phillip Picardi, Founder of Them magazine, former Editor in Chief of Out Magazine and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at the LA LGBT Center.

Picardi delves into a deeply political conversation with Fuzz exploring his Catholic upbringing, move to New York, his time at Teen VOGUE, the tap on the shoulder from Anna Wintour, American politics and the terrifying policies for the queer community, the Murdoch family, his advocacy, plus what is driving him in the scarily right-wing reality of the US today.

Through the 40-minute episode, Ali and Picardi explore faith, identity and advocacy in their upbringing in the effort to truly understand themselves and their surroundings – including the good, the bad and the incredibly ugly.

Other guests in the series include First Nations actress, writer, and director Nakkiah Lui, who appeared in the debut episode, while future episodes to be released in the coming weeks feature writer Benjamin Law, artist Atong Atem, financial expert Gemma Acton, choreographer Rafael Bonachela and MasterChef contestant Courtney Roulston.

