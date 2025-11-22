Gay, bisexual, queer men and non-binary people – it’s time for the periodic survey!

WAAC is working together with the Centre for Social Research in Health and the Kirby Institute at the University of New South Wales to understand the health issues affecting gay, bisexual and queer men and non-binary people (GBQ+).

It’s a bi-annual survey which gages people’s sexual behaviour and drug taking and sexual health practices.

If this is you, please consider completing the survey or sharing with your networks. The survey can be completed online.

If you would prefer a paper version of the survey, come see the WAAC at our stall on Club Day in Supreme Court Gardens on Saturday 22nd November or at Fair Day on Sunday. You can fill it out on the spot and enter the $500 prize draw!

The survey is completely anonymous, with no questions that ask for any identifying information that could be linked to you.

About the GBQ+

The project runs across seven states and territories, and in WA, has been conducted every two years since 1998 by WAAC. The project forms an important part of Australia’s HIV monitoring system, looking at things like sexual practices, drug use, and HIV/STI testing trends. The surveys were formerly known as the Gay Community Periodic Surveys (from 1996 to 2023), but the name was updated in 2024 to better represent the gender and sexuality diversity of the people who take part and the communities it serves.

The most recent findings, drawn from the 2023 survey, have already been used to inform key state policies affecting GBQ+ people. The data is a powerful advocacy tool in helping ensure community voices shape policy decisions, guide health promotion programs, strengthen education efforts, and improve clinical care. The 2023 report offers a snapshot of how sexual health, HIV prevention, and community behaviours are changing in Western Australia, and highlights a few areas where extra attention is needed:

Mpox awareness is still low. Less than a third of people surveyed said they’d heard a lot about mpox, even though there was an outbreak in 2022 and new cases have been reported recently. Staying informed and keeping up to date with vaccination remains important. WAAC and WA Health both have reliable information if you need it.

Where people meet partners is shifting. Apps and online platforms are still the most common ways GBQ+ people meet, but more respondents are also reporting meeting partners at saunas, beats and dance parties. This means health promotion and sexual health messages need to reach people in a variety of settings, not just online.

Poppers use is increasing and many feel judged. Use of amyl nitrite (poppers) has risen, but many people say they feel uncomfortable talking to health professionals about drug use because of fear of judgment. This shows the ongoing need for safe, non-judgmental health services where community members can openly discuss their experiences.

For more information about the GBQ+ including reports and publications please visit: https://www.unsw.edu.au/research/csrh/our-projects/gbq-community-periodic-surveys Contact hello@waac.com.au if you have any further questions.