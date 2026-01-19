GAYC/DC are heading down under

They’ve been hailed as the only all gay AC/DC tribute band in the world, and they’re heading down under this February and March for an Australian tour.

GAYC/DC often take the songs made famous by Australian heavy rockers AC/DC and give them a camp twist. Instead of Dirty Deeds (Done Dirt Cheap) it’s all about doing some dirty dudes, and a Whole Lotta Rosie in transformed into a While Lotta Jose.

Photo by Alex Solca.

It’ll be the first time the band have toured Australian and they’ll be playing shows in Brisbane, Gold Coast, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth and Sydney.

The group was founded by bass player Christopher Freeman and guitarist Brian Welch. Freeman was previously a member of queer-core pioneers Pansy Division. They’ll be joined by Glen Pavan on drums, plus Topher Ruby and Steve McKnight on guitars too.

Catch them at Milkbar in Perth on Thursday 26th February. Get tickets now and check out their dates for other cities in Australia.

While the original band might have proclaimed “Let There Be Rock”, these guys shout “Let There Be Cock!”