Get into ‘The Renaissance Experience’ at Connections

Local drag artist Moesha is celebrating a decade of drag with her first production show, with a little help from the first act of Beyoncé’s latest trilogy of albums.

The production, like Bey’s album Renaissance, is a celebration of Ballroom culture, bringing together Boorloo’s House of Reign and House of Alexander to give audiences a spectacular show.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance pays tribute to the Black and queer pioneers of disco and house music, from the 1970s until today. The LP is loaded with smash-hits and dance-floor fillers including Break My Soul, Cuff It, Alien Superstar, Cozy and Pure/Honey.

The album also featured collaborations with prominent queer and Black artists including bounce legend Big Freedia and DJ extraordinaire Honey Dijon.

Attendees can also get into the groove with resident DJs Sara T, Jamal, Amanda Power, Hello Sailor and Willy Slade.

The Renaissance Experience is running on Saturday 20 and 27 April at Connections Nightclub. For more info, head to Facebook.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

