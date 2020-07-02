Get merry with Christmas in July at Loton Park Tennis Club

Christmas has come early at Perth’s only dedicated LGBTIQ+ sporting venue, with a merry celebration heading our way this July.

Loton Park Tennis Club are hosting Christmas in July and inviting the local community to join in the festivities.

The award-nominated club and icon of the local community regularly hosts fabulous LGBTIQ+ events, as well as casual tennis matches and professional tournaments, and is eager to continue serving the community after isolation.

There will be prizes for best dressed, so don’t be afraid to get into the spirit, and the team promise a visit from both butch Santa and fem Santa this year.

The event is free to enter, but guests are encouraged to bring a secret Santa gift (worth less than $10) to go under the tree. The team also advise guests should bring cards while the bar maintains a COVID-cashless policy.

Loton Park’s Christmas in July will be held on Saturday 25th July. For more information, head to Facebook.

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.