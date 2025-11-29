Get ready for the Pride Parade and so many parties

Pride celebrations will take over Northbridge on Saturday night for Perth annual parade celebrating the LGBTIQA+ communities.

The parade will involve a mix of community groups, businesses, individuals as well. The parade will make its way from Russell Square down Aberdeen Street, round on to William Street, and then along James Street.

The popular viewing points are along Williams Street and James Street. The live commentary will be taking place from the Pride Pizza on the corner of Lake Street and James Street.

Entertainment in Northbridge begins from 6pm, the Smoking Ceremony to commence the parade is at 7:45pm and the floats will start rolling around 8pm. It is expected to finish around 9:30pm

If you can’t make into the city the parade will be live streamed at So Perth

The Official Party

The official Pride WA party will be at Russell Square immediately after the parade. Access is only via James Street entry from 9:30pm. No tickets are required and entry is free.

Connections Band of Gold party

Connections are in the midst of celebrating their 50th year and there 2025 Pride celebration promises to be epic too. They’ve got Alexas Armstrong, Barbie Q, Bushrat, Delvira Midnight, Ella Nova, Flynn V, Haydn, Kandi Kisses, Lotta Voltage, Moesha, Rudi, Serenity Von Varda, Veronica Jean Jones, Yolky Kid and 6 Inch Minx! Plus on their DJ line up is Scout, Amanda Power, Hello Sailor, DJ Tasty, Boston Le Rouge and Jaydream!. Tickets are available.

The Court Pride Street Party

The Court’s party features Hannah Conda, Rojar, Bang Bang, Kayty Banks with Fay Rocious, Cougar Morrison, Donna Kebab, Sassie Cassie, Bebe Babow, Jovi, Brandyn and Jesse. There will be a takeover by Poof Doof, a silent disco, drag shows, karaoke and food trucks. Tickets are still available.

The Brass Monkey’s Yassss Qween Party

Head to this event if you want some Balcony views of the parade going by and then stay on to party into the night. They’ll be a packed dancefloor and multiple DJs.

Steamworks

Steamworks Fluid Pride Party is completely sold out, they’ve got Matthew Pope and Lotta Voltage on their bill alongside Miss Cara and Samuel Angoran on the decks.

Frisk Small Bar

This year Frisk came out, nailing the rainbow colours to the mask, we’ve always oved getting a drink there, especially on Pride night. This year they’ve got Drag Bingo with Blake Cassette ahead of the parade from 4pm – 6pm, and will then be partying on through the night. They’ve developed some cocktails for the occasion, order a Lipstick, Cumdrop or a Transition.