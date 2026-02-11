Get ready for ‘Whispering Jack – The John Farnham Musical’

Michael Paynter, one of the most acclaimed performers working in the Australian musical theatre realm, will take on the lead role in Whispering Jack – The John Farnham Musical.

The Sydney Theatre Company’s world premiere season will arrive at the Roslyn Packer Theatre this November.



Forty years since its 1986 release, Paynter and an ensemble cast – under the direction of STC Artistic Director Mitchell Butel – will bring to life the extraordinary story behind the album that made John Farnham a household name and Whispering Jack the highest selling Australian album of all time.

Paynter says that being asked to tell the story of “the greatest voice this country has produced” is an honour that is hard to put into words.



“For me, John Farnham is the absolute zenith of male singers in all of history. The gold standard that I have spent my entire life being blessed and instructed by. After the whirlwind of the last year, being chosen to be a part of this musical, on the Sydney Theatre Company stage, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” he said.

Paynter recently appeared in the musical Jesus Christ Superstar where he played the same role that Farnham himself played many decades ago.

Four-time Helpmann Award-winning director Mitchell Butel says witnessing Paynter’s rendition of Gethsemane in Jesus Christ Superstar is when he knew he could be the perfect John Farnham.

“How do you cast someone to play one of the greatest singers who’s ever lived? First, you have to try and find a voice as golden and powerful and rich. But John Farnham is more than just an incredible voice. He is the ultimate showman and musical storyteller, with a rare ability to open his heart and connect with every person in his audience.” Butel said.

When I watched Michael in Jesus Christ Superstar, his voice and performance took my breath away. During our audition process, it’s been a joy watching Michael unlock a warmth and charm and wit that is spookily Farnham-like as well.”

The new musical will have a Sydney season with previews from 15th November and it’ll run through to 20th December. There’s no word yet if it’ll then tour to other cities, so if you’re a huge musical theatre lover – it might be worth a trip to Sydney.

Tickets are on sale now.