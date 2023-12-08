Get your fix of Stock Aitken Waterman tunes on RAGE this Sunday

Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Fans of production trio Stock Aitken and Waterman will be able to get their nostalgic fix of 80’s pure pop if they tune into the ABC’s long running Rage program on Sunday morning.

The music program has published its playlist for the episode that runs overnight from early Sunday morning and it’s 100% Stock Aitken Waterman tunes.

The British trio had a huge run of hits in the 1980’s and through to the early 1990s, and among their biggest success stories were the careers of Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Mel and Kim, and Bananarama.

They scored more than 100 British Top 40 hits, sold over 150 million records, and are estimated to have made millions of dollars in the process.

Sunday night’s episode if set to visit many of their most popular hits but also takes in some rarely seen videos and long forgotten recordings.

Among the tunes schedule to air is O’Chi Brown’s Whenever I Need Somebody, which would later become a huge hit for Rick Astley. There are also recordings from drag legend Divine, and the captivating Dead or Alive.

One of the more intriguing recordings to be Morgan McVey’s Looking Good Diving. The b-side of the record was a dub version that featured a rap from Cameron McVey’s future wife Neneh Cherry. The song was later reworked to become her breakthrough hit Buffalo Stance.

There’s also Deborah Harry’s In Love with Love, the hitmakers remixed this song from the Blondie singer giving it their signature sound. Later in the show E.G Daly’s Mind Over Matter is included, which is a song that Deborah Harry actually recorded but her version was left unreleased due to a rights dispute between record companies.

Sigue Sigue Sputnik, Brother Beyond, Princess, Carol Hitchcock, Samantha Fox, Donna Summer, Laura Branigan and many others are also featured.

Check out the full playlist.

If you’re interested in taking a deep dive into the work Stock Aitken and Waterman, we recommend the Chartbeats podcast A Journey Through Stock Aitken and Waterman hosted by Matthew Denby and Gavin Scott.

They’re working their way through every single produced by the trio, a journey that so far has yielded 64 episodes, and they’ve still got a few years of the production outfit’s output to examine.

Graeme Watson

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.