Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Get your New Year celebrations underway with Elton John and Brandi Carlile

Culture

If you’re heading out on the town to celebrate the New year, or having a quiet one at home, get the party started with a concert featuring Elton John and Brandi Carlile.

An Evening With Elton John & Brandi Carlile will screen on SBS from 8:50pm on New Year’s Eve, the show celebrates the collaborative album the two artists created together earlier this year, alongside a whole lot of Elton John hits too.

- Advertisement -
Elton John and Brandi Carlisle photographed by Ben Gibson.

Filmed at the London Palladium the duo perform tracks from their album, Who Believes in Angels? and they are joined by the record’s producer, Andrew Watt, Red Hot Chilli Peppers drummer, Chad Smith, as well as Brandi’s regular collaborators, the Hanseroth twins.

Elton and Brandi’s own personal supergroup perform the album’s title track as well as other new hits, Swing For the Fences, You Without Me and Little Richard’s Bible in front of a star studded London crowd.

Dan Levy, Elton John and Brandi Carlile photographed by Ben Gibson.

Elton and Brandi also perform well known tracks from their own individual back catalogues – like Elton’s Tiny Dancer and Brandi’s The Joke – and duet on some old time Elton classics including Your Song, I’m Still Standing, Bennie and the Jets and Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.

Elton and Brandi then sit down on stage with Emmy Award-winning star of Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy, to pull back the curtain on the pair’s enduring 20-year friendship and how it was put to the test during the many highs and lows of making their album.

And with special guest appearances from the likes of Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Chappell Roan and Sam Smith, An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile is a night of music history to be remembered.

Tune in to SBS at 8:50pm tonight

Latest

Culture

2026 is going to have a lot of ‘Game of Thrones’

0
The world of Westeros is getting bigger with two 'Game of Thrones' series to air in 2026.
News

10 most read stories at OUTinPerth in 2025

0
What makes the list might surprise you.
News

Five men arrested for homosexuality in Senegal

0
Five men have been arrested for the crime of...
Culture

Is a Carly Rae Jepsen collaboration with ‘Heated Rivalry’ on the way?

0
Heated Rivalry creator Jacob Tierney has revealed that he'd love pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen to pen a new tune for the next series.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

2026 is going to have a lot of ‘Game of Thrones’

0
The world of Westeros is getting bigger with two 'Game of Thrones' series to air in 2026.
News

10 most read stories at OUTinPerth in 2025

0
What makes the list might surprise you.
News

Five men arrested for homosexuality in Senegal

0
Five men have been arrested for the crime of...
Culture

Is a Carly Rae Jepsen collaboration with ‘Heated Rivalry’ on the way?

0
Heated Rivalry creator Jacob Tierney has revealed that he'd love pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen to pen a new tune for the next series.
News

Call for AFL to have a standardised punishment for homophobic comments

0
Currently different players have received varied suspensions for indiscretions.

2026 is going to have a lot of ‘Game of Thrones’

OUTinPerth -
The world of Westeros is getting bigger with two 'Game of Thrones' series to air in 2026.
Read more

10 most read stories at OUTinPerth in 2025

OUTinPerth -
What makes the list might surprise you.
Read more

Five men arrested for homosexuality in Senegal

OUTinPerth -
Five men have been arrested for the crime of homosexuality and creating pornography in the city of Thiès, just outside the capital city of...
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture