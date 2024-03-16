Ginava’s Messy Friends surprise shoppers on Adelaide’s Rundle Mall

The cast of Ginava’s Messy Friends has surprised Saturday afternoon shoppers on Adelaide’s Rundle Street Mall will an impromptu performance of dancing dinosaurs.

The award-winning show from Western Australia is sure to be one of the highlights of Adelaide Fringe.

OUTinPerth’s Leigh Andrew Hill reviewed the show when it made its debut at the 2023 Perth Fringe World, giving it a five-star review.

“This show also reminds us that drag is not monolithic. Drag performers are multi-faceted artists, that often have to go above and beyond the realms of a conventional performer. Ginava’s Messy Friends offers a spectacular showcase of exceptional and unconventional talent, loaded with laughs, gasps and a surprising amount of heart.” Hill said.

The performers from the show took to the streets of Adelaide this afternoon giving passersby and Saturday afternoon shoppers a glimpse of the magic of the show.

The crew live-streamed their impromptu performance on Instagram.

Tickets to their final Adelaide performances tonight and tomorrow are on sale now.

OIP Staff

