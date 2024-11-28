Go back to the beginning with first trailer for ‘Dexter: Original Sin’

Paramount+ have revealed a star-studded trailer for Dexter: Original Sin.

The prequel series takes fans back to where it all began, telling the story of how Dexter became a secret serial killer with a code of honor.

The 10-part series follows up on the 2021 revival, Dexter: New Blood, which many believed brought Dexter’s killing streak to its end, though a sequel series Dexter: Resurrection was announced earlier this year.

Set in 1991 Miami, the tale follows a young Dexter trying to suppress the bloodthirsty urges in his head, until his father (Christian Slater) teaches him to follow a set of rules to keep him off the radar of the authorities.

Michael C. Hall will return to narrate the series, with Patrick Gibson stepping into the bloody shoes of a younger Dex.

Gibson and Slater are joined in the cast by Molly Brown, Christina Milian, James Martinez, Alex Shimizu, Patrick Dempsey and the one and only Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Check out the trailer below. Dexter: Original Sin lands on Paramount+ on Friday, 13 December.