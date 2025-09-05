Golden GRAI Time: A Celebration 50 Years in the Making

Connections Nightclub and GRAI (GLBTI Rights in Ageing Inc) are joining forces for a landmark event, Golden GRAI Time.

In 2025, two pillars of Western Australia’s LGBTQIA+ history reach extraordinary milestones. Connections celebrate 50 years as one of Australia’s most iconic queer venues, and GRAI marks 20 years of advocacy, visibility and connection for older LGBTI people. Together, these anniversaries represent five decades of resilience, community, pride and belonging.

- Advertisement -

“Before there was GRAI, there was Connections,” said GRAI Chair David Gibson. “It was where we found our chosen family, met our lifelong friends, and danced our way into becoming who we are. GRAI grew from that legacy and has carried it forward into the lives of older LGBTI people who continue to thrive today.”

A Night to Remember

Golden GRAI Time is more than just a celebration. It is a heartfelt tribute to the stories, people, and moments that have shaped our community across generations.

The night will feature drag performances, storytelling and tributes, intergenerational connections not to mention lots of music from the 70s, 80s, 90s and beyond.

“For two decades, GRAI has worked to ensure that older LGBTI people age with dignity, safety and pride,” David said. “Partnering with Connections, a venue that was a sanctuary for many of us in our youth, is a beautiful way to celebrate our shared journey.”

Our Voices: 50 Years of Connections

As part of the celebration, GRAI is launching Our Voices – 50 Years of Connections. A call for community members to share their memories, photos, and stories from Connections, or any moments that defined their LGBTQIA+ journey.

Whether it was your first kiss, your first protest, or the night you met someone unforgettable, we want to hear it. Stories can be funny, fierce, heartfelt or humble, every voice matters.

Submissions will contribute to a commemorative book and digital archive preserving the lived experiences of LGBTI people whose histories have too often been overlooked.

“Many of our elders lived through times when being themselves was illegal, when their love was denied, and when their identities were erased,” Gibson said.

“Our Voices is both a tribute and a call to action. It ensures these stories are recorded, respected and shared, because if we don’t tell our stories, who will?”

Share your story

A Legacy of Connections

Scott Telfer, manager of Connections, said Connections has always been much more than a ngithclub.

“Connections has always been more than a nightclub. It has been a lifeline, a meeting place, and a home for generations of our community. We are proud to join with GRAI to mark this extraordinary moment.”

GRAI welcomes people of all ages to be part of this milestone celebration. The event reflects GRAI’s deep commitment to intergenerational inclusion and to building a stronger, more connected LGBTQIA+ community for everyone.

Event Details

Golden GRAI Time, Saturday, 20 September 2025, 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM, Connections Nightclub, Perth.

Book your tickets now.