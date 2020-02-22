Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton reunite for a new film

Diane Keaton, Goldie Hawn and Bette Midler will be reuniting on screen 25 years after their success with The First Wives Club.

Family Jewels will tell the story of three women who were at different points in their lives married to the same man. When he dies they are brought together at a summer house with all their association children and grandchildren.

Producers Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer say they’ve found the perfect cast for their project.

“The chemistry of Diane, Bette and Goldie is unmatched and irresistible. And I’m thrilled to help reunite them on screen for generations of fans.” Fischer said.

The First Wives Club was an unexpected his when it first came out in 1996, at a time when studio executives questioned if there was an audience for a film with three older female leads. Hawn, Keaton and Midler showed them how wrong they were with the film grossing over US $180 million.

The film has gone on to be a perennial favourite, not to mention being adored by LGBTI audiences. If the producers want to recreate the success of the film film they’d better line up all our favourite cameos too, so much of the magic of the first outing was from Dame Maggie Smith, Sarah Jessica Parker and Elizabeth Berkley.

All three actors have continued to appear in films over the last two and half decades but have had mixed fortunes with their efforts.

Hawn and Keaton reunited for the 2001 film Town and Country but it was a massive flop. After that Hawn teamed up with Susan Sarandon for The Banger Sisters before taking a fifteen year break from movies. She returned to the big screen in 2017 appearing alongside Amy Schumer in the comedy Snatched.

Keaton has worked consistently appearing in films like Morning Glory, Something’s Gotta Give and The Book Club. While Bette Midler has consistently made films alongside a return to Broadway and a recording a string of popular albums.

OIP Staff