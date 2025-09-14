Search
Government announces funding support as WA Music Week kicks off

Culture

To mark WA Music Week, the Cook Government has confirmed more than $500,000 in funding to support music talent throughout the state.

In collaboration with Lotterywest, $605,750 will be used to support WA Music Week and Western Australian musicians over the next four years.

Creative Industries Minister Simone McGurk says the state government is proud to support WA Music Week, which runs from 12 – 21 September.

“The week gives musicians in both Perth and regional areas the chance to network, learn and connect,” McGurk said.

“Audiences have an opportunity to listen to the next WA up-and-comers and maybe discover their new favourite musician.

“Most importantly, artists have the opportunity to perform for bookers, agents, labels and other music industry professionals which can lead to advancing their musical careers.”

WA Music Week is run by West Australian Music (WAM), celebrated with a program of events that features more than 65 local acts across 13 venues.

Headline events include a regional gathering on 18 September, and music conference WAMCON with panel discussions, practical workshops and masterclasses running over two days.

You can also catch the WAM Showcase across four venues: The Rechabite, The Bird, Lynott’s Lounge and Jack Rabbit Slims. Featured artists include Alter Boy, Ayo Busari, Kayps, Angie Colman, Late 90s and more.

For more about WA Music Week, head to wamusicweek.com.au

