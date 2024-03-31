GRAI celebrate IDAHOBIT with the documentary ‘Isla’s Way’

Filed under News Posted by admin

GRAI will mark International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) with a screening of the remarkable documentary Isla’s Way.

Formidable grandmother Isla Roberts is adamant. She insists that although she’s not a lesbian, her girlfriend Susan is. The couple have lived together for over 40 years.

In this tender, richly humorous portrait of an 87-year-old horse carriage driving champion, we learn what makes an ordinary life extraordinary.

Straight-shooting Isla’s lived experience of rural Australia, raising a family in severe economic hardship, and finally coming out later in life, all make for a poignant documentary of a woman who’s well ahead of her time and refuses to be put in a box.

Director Marion Pilowsky tracks Isla for an eventful, cathartic year with empathy and incisiveness. The 80 minutes documentary has received high praise when it’s been screened at festivals.

The film has been praised for showing a different depiction of sexuality and ageing, and for showing that older Australians can be full of perseverance, ambitions and wisdom.

The free screening will take place at the Pride Centre at 142 James Street Northbridge on Friday 17th May. Three short documentaries will precede the main feature.

OIP Staff, image: Sam Oster