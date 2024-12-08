Search
GRAI seeks input from older LGBTI people about ending conversion therapy practices

Community

GLBTI Rights in Ageing Inc. (GRAI), Australia’s leading organisation supporting older LGBTI individuals, is calling on older members of the LGBTI community to share their voices in shaping an important submission addressing the harm caused by conversion practices in WA.

Conversion practices, which aim to suppress or alter a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, have caused profound harm across generations. Many older LGBTI individuals continue to live with the trauma of historical practices, and alarmingly, these harmful practices persist today.

Reports have emerged of conversion practices being carried out against older LGBTI individuals in palliative care settings under the guise of pastoral care and by biological family members through the misuse of guardianship laws, further marginalising vulnerable older individuals.

The WA Government has invited GRAI to provide a submission on the Consultation Paper: Legislation to Recognize and Prevent the Harm Caused by Conversion Practices. This consultation is a crucial step toward enacting legislation that protects all West Australians, with a particular focus on older LGBTI individuals who have historically been overlooked.

“Our submission is almost complete, but we want to ensure all the voices of those most affected by these practices are at the heart of our recommendations,” said David Gibson, Chair of GRAI.

“If you are an LGBTI individual aged 50 or older, there is still time to contribute. Your input can help ensure this legislation truly addresses the unique challenges faced by our community.”

Older LGBTI individuals are encouraged to share their experiences and perspectives by emailing info@grai.org.au before Wednesday, 11 December 2024.

“Your voice is powerful, and your input is vital in helping us build a future where no one has to endure the harm of conversion practices,” David Gibson added.

