Grant Knoche shares new song ‘I Miss Your Love’

Culture

American singer Grant Knoche has shared his new song I Miss Your Love.

While the artist has previously brought us dance bangers, this time round he’s got something much more subtle.

The track is from the singers forthcoming album Good Luck Getting Over Me which will hit streaming platforms on 17th October.

Knoche got his start on kids TV appearing on Brat TV’s Chicken Girls, Nickelodeon’s Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dwan and as part of tween band Kidz Bop. Hailing from Texas, he began producing his own music when he was just eleven years old.

Now he’s 24 years old and all grown up. He came out as bisexual in 2022.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

