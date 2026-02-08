Gus Kenworthy shares a message abut ICE from the Winter Olympics

For the 2026 Winter Olympics Gus Kenworthy has switched sides from Team USA to Great Broton, taking advantage of his dual citizenship this time round. He previously represented Great Briton in 2022.

On Thursday he posted a photo of skis on the snow and the message “F**k ICE” written in yellow, which he later confirmed was urine.

- Advertisement -

In an accompanying message the athlete encouraged US citizens to contact their local senator and speak out against the Trump administration’s approach to tackling illegal immigration.

Gus Kenworthy at the “Love, Simon” Special Screening at Westfield Century City Mall Atrium on March 13, 2018 in Century City, California (Kathy Hutchens / Shutterstock).

A spokesperson for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has commented saying that, “During the Olympic Games, all participants have the opportunity to express their views as per the athlete expression guidelines. The IOC does not regulate personal social media posts.”

Kenworthy won silver for the USA at the Sochi Olympics in 2014. Shortly afterwards he shared with the world that he is gay.

Alongside his athletic career he’s also become an actor appearing in American Horror Story, Will and Grace, and the films 80 For Brady, and Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead.