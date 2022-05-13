First episodes of ‘Hacks’ season 2 are now streaming on Stan

The first two episodes of the highly anticipated return of Hacks are now streaming.

Starring Emmy and Golden Globe award-winner Jean Smart alongside Hannah Einbinder, double episodes will be available every Friday on Stan.

Nominated for thirteen Emmy Awards, Hacks explores the dark mentorship between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and a young, entitled writer named Ava (Hannah Einbinder).

The eight-episode second season will pick up immediately after the events of the season one finale, with Deborah and Ava traveling across the country workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act.

Jean Smart will return along with Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Jane Adams, who were all nominated for Emmys for the first season.

Returning members of this very queer cast include Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs (pictured right), Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter (pictured left), Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo.

New recurring guest stars Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen and Susie Essman, and guest stars Margaret Cho and Devon Sawa join in the new season.

Hacks is out now on Stan.

