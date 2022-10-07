Haneen Zreika opts out of AFLW Pride Round for a second year

Greater Western Sydney forward Haneen Zreika has announced she’ll skip next week’s Pride round in the Australian Football League Women’s competition.

The player missed the same round last year citing her Muslim faith as the reason for not being able to show support for the LGBTIQA+ community by wearing a special uniform featuring a rainbow design. She did take part in the Pride round in 2020 – but her team did not don a special jumper on that occasison.

Over a Richmond Football club Emelia Yassir, who also a Muslim, will take part in the round.

Zreika became the first female Muslim player in the competition when she made her debut in 2019.

In July this year seven male players at the Manly Rugby team also opted to stand down during the game’s Pride round.

