Hannah Conda heads west to host The 2026 Proud Awards

Perth’s biggest celebration of LGBTQIA+ excellence returns for a spectacular night of recognition, entertainment and community.

The Proud Awards will return in 2026, bringing together Western Australia’s LGBTQIA+ community, allies, organisations and industry leaders for an unforgettable evening celebrating achievement, visibility and pride.

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Hosted by international drag superstar Hannah Conda, the 2026 Proud Awards will shine a spotlight on Perth’s drag and entertainment talent, community excellence and changemakers making a meaningful impact across the LGBTQIA+ community.

Originally from Perth, Hannah Conda began her drag career at The Court and Connections Nightclub before finding national success in Sydney, where she is now based. Since then, she has become one of Australia’s most recognisable drag entertainers, earning international acclaim through her appearances on “RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under” and “UK vs The World”. She continues to captivate audiences with her signature blend of humour, glamour and charisma.

Returning to where it all began, Hannah will lead an evening filled with celebration, inspiration and unforgettable moments.

“This is an absolute honour to come home and celebrate the incredible talent of Perth,” Hannah Conda said.

“I am so proud of our community and the magic it creates year-round. To host the Proud Awards this year is a dream come true.”

Now in its eleventh year, the Proud Awards have become one of Perth’s premier LGBTQIA+ events, recognising excellence across a diverse range of categories including community leadership, business, arts and culture, advocacy, inclusion and emerging talent.

“The Proud Awards celebrate the people who help make Perth a more inclusive, vibrant and connected place,” said Dean Misdale, Executive Producer of the Proud Awards and Director of Proud Entertainment Group.

“As we mark eleven years of the Proud Awards, it is fitting to welcome home one of Perth’s most successful drag exports. Hannah’s journey from the local drag scene to international recognition is a testament to the incredible talent within our community.”

“Each year we are inspired by the resilience, innovation and community spirit of our nominees. These awards recognise those making a difference while bringing our community together for a night of pride and celebration.”

The evening will feature live entertainment, special guest appearances, award presentations and red carpet arrivals, creating a glamorous and uplifting experience that honours the achievements of Perth’s LGBTQIA+ community.

The big night will be taking place on Sunday 27 September at Connections Nightclub. Tickets are on sale now.