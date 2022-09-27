Hannah Gadsby signs Netflix deal including gender-diverse special

Comedian Hannah Gadsby has signed a new deal with steaming service Netflix that will include a new comedy special. Additionally Gadsby will host a special featuring gender-diverse comedians.

The comedian has already had global success with her show Nanette, and it’s follow up Douglas. Gadsby shared on her social media that the cameras will capture her current show Body at Work when she appears at the Sydney Opera House this week.

“I am chuffed to announce that Netflix has agreed to work with me on a stand up special that will showcase genderqueer voices from around the world. I won’t lie… this made my decision to do a third solo special with them a little easier.” Gadsby said.

Gadsby said she looks forward to everyone being able to see the show on Netflix sometime in the future.

“It’s hard to say exactly because time is a flower and algorithms are boring.” Gadsby joked.

The comedian has had some public disagreements with the streaming service, she voiced her opposition to a comedy specials aired by the broadcaster that featured content that was considered transphobic.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Gadsby said that her new deal would allow her to push the door open for more gender diverse comedians to be seen by wider audiences.

“In a notoriously transphobic industry, I am looking to broaden the scope of opportunities for genderqueer performers from around the globe, as well as expand the diversity of offerings to audiences on one of comedy’s biggest platforms,” Gadsby said.

“Coupled with a mentorship initiative for these up-and-coming comics, the program aims to foster the professional development of a demographic that is still struggling to have their voices heard.”

OIP Staff

