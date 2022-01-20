Harry Styles cancels Australian tour originally planned for 2020

Harry Styles has completely cancelled his Australian tour, citing the challenges of Covid-19 as the reason for pulling out.

“Due to the continuing challenges for international touring, The Harry Styles ‘Love On Tour’ is unable to be rescheduled for Australia & New Zealand in 2022,” a statement from promoters revealed.

“The current arena tour will be cancelled whilst we work towards a new tour, with all ticket holders receiving a full refund accordingly.”

In a statement Styles said he regretted the decision and missed his Australian fans.

“To everyone in Australia and New Zealand, I can’t believe it’s been four years. I can’t wait to see you again, but unfortunately it is just not possible at this time. I will be sharing news soon about new shows. I love you all so much. I miss you, and I can’t wait to see you. H.”

The tour was originally planned 2021 and had already been rescheduled.

Styles ‘Love on Tour’ was to support his 2019 album Fine Line, after a series of delays due to the pandemic the tour eventually started on 4th September 2021 in Las Vegas. It was one of the first stadium tours in the USA following a series of lockdowns and Styles played 42 shows across the country.

The tour will recommence in Glasgow on 11th June and tour the United Kingdom and Europe through to July. In November and December Styles is schedule to play a series of dates in South America taking him to Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina and Brazil.

