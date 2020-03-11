Harry Styles announces Australian tour coming this Nov & Dec

British pop superstar Harry Styles has fans buzzing after announcing an Australia & New Zealand tour is heading our way.

The former One Direction member is bringing his sexy sound across the country with five dates this December, including the west coast.

The Love On Tour tour will be celebrating his latest album Fine Line, which is jam-packed with singles including Adore You, Watermelon Sugar and Lights Up.

Styles will be supported by rising pop star Mabel – who you may also know as the daughter of the legendary Neneh Cherry.

Harry Styles is coming to Auckland, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth – appearing at the RAC Arena on December 2nd.

Pre-sales begin March 17th, with general sales kicking off on March 20th. For more information head to livenation.com.au

OIP Staff