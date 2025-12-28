Harry Styles returns with surprise instrumental tune

Harry Styles has surprised fans with a new tune uploading a live recording of the instrumental song Forever, Forever.

The nine minute clip, recorded in Italy, comes two years after the singer ended his massive world tour. The recording is from the final night of his tour which took place at the RCF Arena Campovolo in Reggio nell’Emilia.

Styles played the song as a part of the second encore of the final show, until now fans have not known what the composition was titled. He followed it up with a fitting cover of The End by The Doors.

Styles, who first found fame as a member of boyband One Direction, has been taking a break from music and focusing on his film career, but its expected he’ll be bringing out a new album in 2026.

His debut solo album came in 2017 with the self titled Harry Styles, it included the hit Sign of the Times. His career really kicked off though with his 2019 follow up Fine Line which delivered a string of hits including Watermelon Sugar and the uplifting Treat People With Kindness. Altogether the album produced seven singles.

Styles third record Harry House arrived in 2022 and included the mega-hit As It Was and the memorable Music for a Sushi Restaurant. It won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards, and British Album of the Year at The Brits.

The clip for Forever, Forever ends with the statement ‘We Belong Together’ which has led to fans speculating this might be the title of Styles upcoming fourth album, or the name of a comeback single.

Little is known about what Styles next musical move is, but he has been spotted coming and going from several studios in recent months.