Hayley Kiyoko is the lesbian Bachelorette in ‘For The Girls’

Pop star Hayley Kiyoko has released her bass-boosted new single For The Girls off her highly anticipated sophomore album, Panorama, out July 29 via Atlantic Records.

Complete with chaotic reality melodrama, a cameo from Hayley’s dad himself and a surprise appearance from a past reality show contestant, the new single’s self-directed music video sees Kiyoko starring in a romantic queer parody of America’s favorite dating show.

“I love being a woman, and women have always been a massive influence on my life,” says Hayley.

“For The Girls is an anthem celebrating that love, highlighting our strength, beauty, and vulnerability. The music video is meant to reflect that celebration with a sense of humor and an expansive take on whose romantic story gets told.”

“It was so much fun to direct, especially since it’s a nod to one of my favorite reality shows of all time. I wanted the music video to give representation to all of us searching for love while not taking ourselves too seriously. Being surrounded by queer people of many different gender identities and making art that feels relevant to us was the greatest gift. It was a reminder of how resilient this community is and how strong and confident we feel being our authentic selves together. No matter how you identify or who you love, I hope this summer bop makes you feel sexy and empowered.”

For The Girls joins Kiyoko’s most recent releases, the catchy, effervescent Found My Friends and romantic, hopeful Chance all set to be featured on Panorama. Following her 2018 landmark debut album EXPECTATIONS, Hayley created Panorama with frequent collaborators, Pat Morrissey and Kill Dave, in addition to new kindred creative spirit and executive producer, Danja (Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears).

For The Girls is out now.

