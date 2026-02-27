Search
HBO releases official trailer for ‘The Comeback’ comeback

Culture

Valerie Cherish returns for a much-anticipated third season of the cult comedy hit The Comeback.

Created by Lisa Kudrow and Sex and the City mastermind Michael Patrick King, the series follow Valerie (Kudrow) as she navigates the entertainment world after falling out of the spotlight.

Seasons one and two aired in 2005 and 2014 respectfully, and now more than a decade later, Valerie’s story has an exciting new chapter.

Sitcoms are back, and Valerie has landed a top-billed role as executive producer, but her bubble is burst when she learns her new show How’s That?! is written by artificial intelligence.

Season three appears to have an incredibly queer cast, with John Early, Abbi Jacobson, Andrew Scott and Trixie Mattel appearing in the trailer.

The Comeback returns this March on HBO Max.

History

On This Gay Day | In 2012 local activist Isabelle Lake passed away

0
Isabelle Lake is remembered for her activism in the LGBTIQA+ community.
Culture

Gillian Anderson and Hannah Einbinder star in ‘Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma’

0
The latest film from emerging trans auteur Jane Schoenbrun is bringing a very queer slasher to our screens.
News

Magda Szubanski shares her cancer is in remission

0
After eight months of battling stage four mantle cell lymphoma, Magda Szubanski has announced she is in remission.
News

Hannah Beazley voices support for LGBTIQA+ community following offensive flyers

0
Hannah Beazley has reaffirmed her support for LGBTIQA+ communities in the wake of a wave of offensive flyers being found across many suburbs

