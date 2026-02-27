HBO releases official trailer for ‘The Comeback’ comeback

Valerie Cherish returns for a much-anticipated third season of the cult comedy hit The Comeback.

Created by Lisa Kudrow and Sex and the City mastermind Michael Patrick King, the series follow Valerie (Kudrow) as she navigates the entertainment world after falling out of the spotlight.

Seasons one and two aired in 2005 and 2014 respectfully, and now more than a decade later, Valerie’s story has an exciting new chapter.

Sitcoms are back, and Valerie has landed a top-billed role as executive producer, but her bubble is burst when she learns her new show How’s That?! is written by artificial intelligence.

Season three appears to have an incredibly queer cast, with John Early, Abbi Jacobson, Andrew Scott and Trixie Mattel appearing in the trailer.

The Comeback returns this March on HBO Max.