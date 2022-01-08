Head down to UWA Sports and get into Basketball with the Perth Spectres

This Sunday, Perth’s LGBTIQA+ friendly basketball team The Spectres will be having their first train and play session for 2022.

Perth Spectres invites you to join them, with all members of the LGBTIQA+ community and our allies welcome. The sessions start with some introductory skills to basketball and builds to finish with some social basketball matches.

After the sessions, participants often head off for burgers and lunch at nearby venues, they normally advise the location on the day.

The sessions are designed to be attended by adults aged 18+ and over, but if someone who is under the age of 18 is looking to attend a Spectres event they just ask that you reach out to discuss your participation ahead of the event.

Held at UWA Sport, the event is free and your register online via their Facebook page

Wear active wear and comfortable shoes, come with smiles and your community spirit, and bring a water bottle.

OIP Staff