Hear about the 40-year journey in the fight against HIV

News

On Saturday head down a talk that documents the 40-year journey in Western Australia of tackling HIV.

Royal Perth Hospital has been at the forefront of research on how human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) causes disease and in programs which transformed the lives of people with HIV from a ‘Grim Reaper scenario’ to an expectation of a normal and productive life.

On Saturday you can hear a range of speakers reflect on the science and lived experiences of HIV over the last 40 years in this special event presented by the WA AIDS Council (WAAC) in collaboration with Royal Perth Hospital and the Centre for Stories.

Speakers include Dr Martyn French who will present a brief history of the important contributions the hospital has made to people affected by HIV.

The talk will be followed by personal reflections from community members sharing different perspectives, concluding in a group panel discussion.

Fear, Understanding and Achievements – Forty years of HIV/AIDS at Royal Perth Hospital is from 1pm – 2pm and tickets for the free event can be booked online.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

