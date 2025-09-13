‘Heartstopper’ star Joe Locke films new mystery thriller

Joe Locke, best known for his roles in Heartstopper and Agatha All Along has just finished filming a new mystery thriller Black Church Bay in Wales.

The film is the debut feature for director Rhys Marc Jones and will see Locke teamed up with actor Tom Cullen. The film has been shot in Anglesey in North Wales.

- Advertisement -

Cullen is potentially best known for his role as Tony Gillingham in Downton Abbey and for Andrew Haigh’s breakout 2011 film Weekend.

Digital composition: Joe Locke attends 2024 Disney Upfront at Jacob Javits Center in New York on May 14, 2024 (Len Ravin / Shutterstock), Tom Cullen arriving for the Blue Jasmine UK Premiere, at Odeon West End, London on 17th September 2013. (Shutterstock).

Here’s what the film is about. In a remote Welsh coastal village, the disappearance of an openly-gay sixth form student disrupts the delicate balance of local life for one deputy head teacher, exposing long-buried secrets and threatening to tear the community apart.

Director Rhys Marc Jones said he can’t wait for people to see the finished film.

“I’m immensely grateful to my longtime creative partners, cinematographer Lasse Ulvedal Tolbøll and designer Paix Robinson as well as all the new relationships fostered over the last few months that helped me realise this ambitious script,” said Jones.

“We’re excited to show audiences the exquisite Isle of Anglesey in a way it’s never been seen before.”

Locke will return to the world of Heartstopper one last time for the feature film that will bring the story to a close following three series. The project has already been filmed as is expected to be part of Netflix’s 2026 line up.

After appearing on Broadway in the musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Locke is now preparing for his West End debut. He’ll take to the London stage in the play Clarkston.