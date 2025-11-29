Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

‘Heated Rivalry’ is a streamy gay romance that leaves the sex scenes in

Culture

Arriving on HBO Max this week is new series Heated Rivalry. It’s based on the popular Game Changers series of novels by Rachel Reid.

The story introduces us to professional ice hockey players, Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov are opponents on the field, but behind closed doors they have a blossoming romance. The story follows them from their time as rookies to being the biggest stars in the league.

- Advertisement -

Newcomers Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie star as Hollander and Rozanov respectfully in the Canadian series.

The show has a lot to say about homosexuality it treated in the sporting realm ,but its also been praised for not holding back on the sex scenes.

The first two episodes are now available with new episodes dropping each Friday. The series has six episodes in total.

In the first episode the two have a sizzling moment when they meet in the gym, later in the showers Ilya takes things a step further with an over sexual moment. Not long after the two are getting intimate in the bedroom.

The second episode Olympians sees the pair hooking up in one of their hotel rooms and taking their sexual adventure a step further. Later another encounter sees Ilya revealing his love for sexual suspense and power games.

The television version is written and produced by Jacob Tierney who previously co-created the series Letterkenny. In an interview with Toronto Life Tierney shared that he’d discovered the books during the pandemic lockdown.

He shared how he loved the story because it gave a consensual and realistic portrayal of a same-sex romance and sexual encounters.

“This is a gay love story set in the world of hockey, so its very existence is an act of rebellion. But the show itself is happily ever after. I didn’t want to subvert too many romance tropes—I love these stories. This show is queer joy for adults.” he said.

Find Heated Rivalry on HBO Max

Latest

News

Get ready for the Pride Parade and so many parties

0
The parade begins at 7:45pm and the celebration will be all night long.
Community

Louise Pratt to be celebrated at Pride Parade

0
Rainbow Labor will celebrate Pratt's 25 years in state and federal parliament.
Culture

Abiola disappears from the Big Brother house

0
Fans of television show Big Brother are wondering what...
History

On This Gay Day | Jazz musician Billy Straythorn was born

0
Strayhorn was one of the greatest writers of jazz music.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Get ready for the Pride Parade and so many parties

0
The parade begins at 7:45pm and the celebration will be all night long.
Community

Louise Pratt to be celebrated at Pride Parade

0
Rainbow Labor will celebrate Pratt's 25 years in state and federal parliament.
Culture

Abiola disappears from the Big Brother house

0
Fans of television show Big Brother are wondering what...
History

On This Gay Day | Jazz musician Billy Straythorn was born

0
Strayhorn was one of the greatest writers of jazz music.
News

OPINION | Pride offers strength to survive in the face of rising hate

0
OUTinPerth editor Leigh Andrew Hill reflects on this year's PrideFEST theme under a cloud of rising anti-LGBTQ+ hate.

Get ready for the Pride Parade and so many parties

Graeme Watson -
The parade begins at 7:45pm and the celebration will be all night long.
Read more

Louise Pratt to be celebrated at Pride Parade

Graeme Watson -
Rainbow Labor will celebrate Pratt's 25 years in state and federal parliament.
Read more

Abiola disappears from the Big Brother house

OUTinPerth -
Fans of television show Big Brother are wondering what happened to housemate Abiola Oreyomi who it appears has left the Big Brother house. Abiola,...
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture