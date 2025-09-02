Search
‘Heathers The Musical’ is touring around Australia in 2026

Culture

Grab your croquet mallet! This award-winning musical based on the classic 1989 film is coming to Australian stages next year.

Heathers The Musical reinterprets the black comedy starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, with a catchy mix of ballads and bangers.

Today is known as Heather’s Day – where the film begins with an entry in Veronica Sawyer’s diary. She soon finds herself trapped in the web of the original Mean Girls: The Heathers.

When mysterious teen rebel J.D. arrives, Veronica soon learns that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

Acclaimed screen and stage director Andy Fickman says he’s beyond excited to bring the musical to Australia and New Zealand.

“We can’t wait to share this twistedly heartfelt story with audiences down under. It’s a show that deals with love, heartache, sadness, defying expectations and being true to yourself,” Fickman said.

“Ever since its premiere, Heathers the Musical has been a labour of love for Larry, Kevin and me but what’s truly thrilling is how much audiences take this show to their hearts.

“So, get out your scrunchies and break out the Corn Nuts and join us at Westerberg High for Big Fun next year!”

After its 2013 premiere in Los Angeles, the musical has seen smashing success across the US and the West End, with numerous sold out tours in the UK and Ireland.

Heathers the Musical tours Australia and New Zealand from April 2026, with on-sale and ticketing details to be announced soon at www.heathersthemusical.com/australia.

Images: Pamela Raith Photography

